Video: Three cars damaged by fire at the KFC parking lot

Three cars damaged by fire at the KFC parking lot

Three cars damaged by fire at the KFC parking lot
A large gathering converged on the Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot along Howard Cooke Boulevard in Montego Bay on Monday Evening, January 13 to witness something strange occurring on the premises. The incident that causes a large gathering was the fact that three cars got damaged by fire, while been park inside the restaurant’s parking lot.

It took over 30 minutes for two units from the Freeport fire station to come and extinguished the blaze, but not before a White BMW was extensively damaged. The other two cars were a Blue Swift, and a Black Corrolla.

According to an eye witness, he said that he saw the car on fire while no one was inside, he along with others tried to push away the other cars that were parked in close proximity from the blazing BMW, but only the Swift received the slightest damage.

 

Several persons on the scene were very vocal in blaming the Firemen for the length of time they took to arrive on the scene to extinguish the fire, with the station was just about a mile away at the Montego Bay Freeport area. Many people were giving various views as to what could have caused such a fire when the car was motionless.

Alan Lewin – News Reporter 

