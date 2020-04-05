Thirteen Charged for Breaching Curfew Order

Police officers working in the Denham Town Zone of Special Operation last night arrested and charged thirteen persons for breaching the curfew order under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

According to reports, the Denham Town, Kingston 14 residents were arrested between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. after they failed to heed several warnings to leave the public thoroughfare and retire to their private quarters. Two teens are among the group.

Charged are:

1. Eighteen-year-old Sherika Whyle,

2. Twenty-year-old Robert Groves,

3. Twenty-year-old Odane Wilson,

4. Twenty-one-year-old Kale-Ann Bogle,

5. Twenty-three-year-old Sidoney Fogo,

6. Twenty-seven-year-old Rosanna Ebanks,

7. Twenty-seven-year-old Devour Anglin,

8. Thirty-six-year-old Tamara Brown,

9. Thirty-seven-year-old Susan Satchell,

10. Forty-five-year-old Rohan Wade,

11. Sixty-one-year-old Cecil Witter,

12. A 17-year-old girl and

13. A 15-year-old girl.

The Police are reminding persons that the curfew has been put in place for public safety, and breaching the order could result in fines of up to JMD one million and imprisonment for up to one year.