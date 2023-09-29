Texas inmate on death row for nearly 30 years ruled not competent to be executed

A Texas death row inmate with a long history of mental illness, and who tried to call Jesus Christ and John F. Kennedy as trial witnesses, is not competent to be executed, a federal judge ruled.

Scott Panetti, 65, who has been on death row for nearly 30 years for fatally shooting his in-laws in front of his wife and young children, has contended that Texas wants to execute him to cover up incest, corruption, sexual abuse and drug trafficking he has uncovered. He has also claimed the devil has “blinded” Texas and is using the state to kill him to stop him from preaching and “saving souls.”

In a ruling issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin said Panetti’s well-documented mental illness and disorganized thought prevent him from understanding the reason for his execution.

The U.S. Supreme Court has prohibited the death penalty for the intellectually disabled, but not for people with serious mental illness. However, it has ruled that a person must be competent to be executed.

Texas death row inmate Scott Panetti.TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE VIA AP

“There are several reasons for prohibiting the execution of the insane, including the questionable retributive value of executing an individual so wracked by mental illness that he cannot comprehend the ‘meaning and purpose of the punishment,’ as well as society’s intuition that such an execution ‘simply offends humanity.’ Scott Panetti is one of these individuals,” Pitman wrote in his 24-page ruling.

