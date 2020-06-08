Terry Crews sparks criticism for ‘Black supremacy’ tweet

Terry Crews faced backlash when he tweeted about “Black supremacy.”

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star, 51, spoke out amid the ongoing protests and called for equality, writing, “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth.”

“Like it or not, we are all in this together,” he added.

Crews’ “Everybody Hates Chris” co-star Tyler James Williams responded, saying he has “love” for Crews but that he was hurting the Black Lives Matter cause.

“Terry, brother, I know your heart and you know I have love for you and always will,” Williams tweeted in response. “No one is calling 4 black supremacy & the narrative that we are hurts our cause & our people. We’re just vigorously vetting our ‘allies’ because time & time again they have failed us in the past.”

Crews later clarified his “Black supremacy” message, writing: “I understand, Tyler. I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn’t. I am saying if both Black and Whites don’t continue to work together– bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That’s all.”

The deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor have sparked protests around the world, with celebrities including Spike Lee, Jennifer Lopez, Halsey, Paris Jackson, Billie Eilish and more stepping out to join the masses to fight against police brutality. After Floyd’s death at the hands of a white cop, Crews said his heart was “broken.”

“George Floyd could be me. I could easily, easily be that man on the ground with that police officer’s knee on my neck. That could easily be me,” he wrote.

