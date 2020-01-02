Crime: Teenager Fatally Shot by Police in St James, One Illegal Firearm Seized

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): A teenager is now dead, and an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition seized, following an alleged shootout with the police in Catadupa, St James, this morning January 2.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Daveen Powell, a labourer of Richmond Hill, in Catadupa district.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 1:00 a.m., they got news that wanted men were spotted firing a barrage of gunshots in the community.

The lawmen say they proceeded to a particular house in the area, when they were fired upon by armed men. The fire was returned and one man who was later identified as Powell, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. An illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition were allegedly taken from him.

Following the shooting, members of the community including family members of the slain youth, took to the streets of the community and protested that Powell was not a gunman, and was not involved in any form of illegal activities.

The residents say he was an outstanding community member, he was not a gunman, and was killed in cold blood by the police.

A team from the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) are presently carrying out investigations at the scene.

Antonio Mckoy – News Reporter