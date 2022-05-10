Teacher Charged with Buggery in St Ann

The male teacher who was arrested last week on allegations of sexual misconduct against one of his 15-year-old male students has been charged.

The St Ann police have accused the 24-year-old business education teacher with one count of buggery, indecent assault, and grievous sexual assault. He will appear at St Ann Parish Court to answer the charges.

Both the accused and the victim are affiliated with a prominent high school in St. Ann.

Following complaints made by the student, the police went to the school last Thursday and arrested the teacher.