Tappa Sacked and Hall Appointed

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has confirmed that Theodore ‘‘Tappa’ Whitmore has been relieved from his role as the Reggae Boyz head coach.

This decision comes after the JFF’s technical committee voted that Whitmore should be fired.

This was due to the poor run of form throughout the World Cup Qualifiers, as Jamaica could only win one game out of eight matches played. Jamaica currently sits in 6th position and has seven points as we drew four games and lost three.

The JFF has since appointed the former assistant coach of the team, Paul Hall, as the new head coach of the Reggae Boyz. Hall is one of the footballers who brought Jamaica to the World Cup in 1998.

He currently has UEFA ‘A’ coaching license, and will be overseeing the rest of Jamaica’s World Cup qualifying games as the interim coach. He must lead the team to victory at least four times in the next six matches and hope that other teams such as Mexico and Panama who sit in 3rd and 4th spot respectively drop points. The Reggae Boyz have a possible 18 points to play for in the next six matches.

Hall’s first test will be against Mexico in January when the World Cup Qualifiers resumes.

Written by

Matthew Davis