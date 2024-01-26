Stolen Police Firearm and Ammunition Cache Recovered in Duhaney Park

Law enforcement officials seized a stolen police service weapon and 89 rounds of ammunition in a methodically organized operation on Thursday. The operation was carried out in Sherlock Crescent, Duhaney Park, St Andrew, and resulted in the apprehension of an individual believed to be linked to the illicit possession of the firearm.
A search of the premises by officers from the Public Safety Traffic Enforcement Branch and the St Andrew South police, uncovered the stolen firearm and the substantial quantity of ammunition. Further investigation into the firearm’s origin revealed that its serial number matched a report of theft from a policeman in Patrick City in 2021.
The arrested individual is now subject to a thorough inquiry, facing charges related to the theft of the firearm and possession of ammunition.