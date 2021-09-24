STEAM Project To Be Implemented Under Public Sector Investment Programme

Trending now
Jamaicans Loving Flatbread Pizza with Traditional Jamaican Toppings 
The Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Schools Project is to be incorporated and implemented under the Government’s Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP), following approval by Cabinet.

The initiative comprises phase two of the Education System Transformation Programme (ESTP II).

Under the project, the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Information is looking to construct six science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and one visual and performing arts secondary-level public educational institution.

Additionally, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, said that the engagement will target the implementation of a fully integrated information and communications technology (ICT) system that meets the ICT needs at all levels of the education system.

“The Ministry is seeking to improve the delivery of modernised, quality education through the focused implementation of STEAM disciplines,” she noted.

The Minister was addressing Wednesday’s (September 22) Post-Cabinet digital media briefing.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has approved the exclusion of the School Architectural Design Competition, pertaining to STEAM institutions to be constructed, from the government procurement procedures.

Mrs. Williams said Section 3 (3) of the Public Procurement Act, 2015 makes provision for the exclusion.

“With the approval of the Cabinet, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, upon completion of the competition, may directly contract with the winning architect or an awardee in the competition, for the provision of detailed drawings and design,” she informed.

Mrs. Williams said the purpose of the competition, which is open to citizens of Jamaica residing locally or overseas, is to acquire design excellence by obtaining the most suitable architectural solution, enable a fair and transparent process of selecting professional expertise, and acquire the documentation in furtherance of the project’s implementation.

The Public Sector Investment Programme is a rolling five-year plan of Cabinet-approved new and ongoing prioritised public investment projects.

It is financed through a combination of government funds, loans and grants from International Development Partners, and resources provided by Self-Financing Public Bodies.

WRITTEN BY: DOUGLAS MCINTOSH
SOURCE: JIS news

