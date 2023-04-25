St James Police List Six Men Wanted for Murder

Detectives assigned to the St. James Police Division have listed the following
persons as Wanted for several crimes committed across the division.
The men are:
- Romaine Thorpe, otherwise called ‘Dutchman’
- Leon Higgins, otherwise called ‘Foota’, of Rose Heights, St James
- Shaquille Brown of William Street, St James
- Cliff Henry
- Shane Morgan, otherwise called ‘Okay’, of Upper King Street, St James
- Oran Dunn, otherwise called ‘Mike’ of Norwood, St James, who is wanted for double murder.
The police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of these men to contact the Montego Bay Police at 876-953-6191, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tipline at 811, the Police 119 number or the nearest police station.
Residents are also being reminded that it is a crime to harbour a fugitive.