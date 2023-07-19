St Elizabeth Robber Arrested and Charged

A St Elizabeth man was arrested and charged by the police with house breaking and larceny, stemming from an incident which occurred at Chocolate Hole in Junction, St Elizabeth, on Tuesday, July 4.

He has been identified as 20-year-old Revaldo Williams, a labourer of Bull Savannah district, also in St Elizabeth.

Reports by the police are that the complaint locked up her house and went to bed, but was later awoken by strange noise coming from a section of the dwelling.

She made checks and discovered that cash amounting to over $240,000 was missing, along with her personal items.

A report was made to the police, and following an Investigation, Williams was arrested and subsequently charged.

