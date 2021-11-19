Spice Gives Foota Hype 24hrs to Remove Post about Her Upcoming LGBTQ Performance

Dancehall Artiste Spice says she’s giving Foota Hype 24 hours to remove his post about her upcoming performance at Toronto Pride LGBTQ festival, from his social media account and to issue a public apology.

The popular sound system selector and dancehall critic, recently criticized the Dancehall queen, saying he was ashamed of what she’s doing. He wrote: “In all my 20+ years as an established product of Jamaica and dancehall and reggae music this is the first time I feel completely defeated ashamed embarrassed weak betrayed.”

“In my subconscious mind I was confident that two people I would never live to see do this was @spiceofficial and @grunggaadzilla.” He continued: “Honestly on the name of the almighty I was banking on hope that no matter what @spiceofficial would never give in to something like I guess I was dead wrong. This is a big L for the ancestors of Jamaica and the music given to us by the almighty money has officially poisoned and crippled our industry, we’ll maybe this is a band show if not it would be sad that @spiceoffial wouldn’t consider the wellbeing and career of her dj after this, shame a kill mi God know.”

However, on Friday (Nov. 19) Spice went live on Instagram and asked that Foota remove the post in 24 hours. She also promised fans that she will return on the platform to address the concerns.

The announcement of Spice’s upcoming performance came after Entertainers Lila Ike and Jada Kingdom’s announcement this week, that they are lesbians.

Meanwhile, Sizzla Kalonji also chimed in asking the “Guh Dow Deh” Deejay not to do the show. He wrote: “We nah sell out, we nuh hungry, Jamaica full a good food and very nice people our African heritage and culture is rich.”

Spice is expected to perform at the Toronto Pride LGBTQ festival in June 2022.