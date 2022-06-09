Spain Beat Swiss for First Nations League Win

Pablo Sarabia scored the only goal as Spain deservedly beat Switzerland for their first win in the Nations League.

Sarabia slid home Marcos Llorente’s cross in a goal which was allowed to stand after a video assistant referee review for offside.

The Swiss had two late chances in Geneva, with Breel Embolo lobbing wide and Djibril Sow’s last-second volley being blocked.

Spain is on five points from three games in Group A2.

Portugal – who beat the Czech Republic 2-0 are two points clear of their neighbours.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com