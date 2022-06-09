Spain Beat Swiss for First Nations League Win

Pablo Sarabia scored the only goal as Spain deservedly beat Switzerland for their first win in the Nations League.

Sarabia slid home Marcos Llorente’s cross in a goal which was allowed to stand after a video assistant referee review for offside.

The Swiss had two late chances in Geneva, with Breel Embolo lobbing wide and Djibril Sow’s last-second volley being blocked.

Spain is on five points from three games in Group A2.

Portugal – who beat the Czech Republic 2-0 are two points clear of their neighbours.