Skillibeng Inks deal with RCA Records

Dancehall Artiste Skillibeng has inked a deal with RCA Records, it has been announced.

The Eastsyde Records artiste who recently released his debut album, Crocodile Teeth, will see his music being pushed globally through the label.

RCA Records is no stranger to the local music market, having recently teamed with Protoje’s In.Digg.Nation Collective label, which includes Lila Iké, Sevana, and Jaz Elise.

Skillibeng’s partnership covers production and distribution on the international stage, and is being dubbed a major deal for the dancehall genre.

His Crocodile Teeth LP released October 15.

