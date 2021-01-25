Six Men Shot and Injured at Race Course Lane in Kingston

The Kingston police have confirmed that six men were shot and injured by armed men, during an early night attack carried out at a section of Race Course Lane, in Kingston 14, on Sunday, January 24.

The identities of the injured victims have been withheld pending further Investigations.

Reports from the Denham town police are that about 8:45 pm, the men were patrons among a group of persons at an illegal party being held in the area when they were pounced upon by a group of armed men travelling on motorcycles.

The men opened fire on the crowd hitting all six men, before they escaped on the motorcycles.

The police were summoned and upon arrival all six victims were rushed to hospital, where four were treated and released, and two other admitted in serious condition.

