Shenseea Says Bobby Shmurda Is “All Talks” For Saying She Is Not Freaky Enough

Recently Hip hop artiste Bobby Shmurda did an interview with DJ Akademiks about their favourite Dancehall tracks from Vybz Kartel and a part of the conversation was also about Shenseea who the rapper made a comment about stating that the female Dancehall artiste is not freaky enough, however, she did not let the “Hot Nigga” artiste’s words slide for long since she has now clapped back at him.

The “Blessed” artiste’s response came via a recent interview that began to circulate on the internet and in her response she made it clear to the interviewer that she thinks Bobby is one of those guys that is all talk.

In further commenting about the matter, Shenseea stated while laughing that the rapper is a fan of her music and that she loves him for his attitude and his attitude of not caring about what he says, however, that did not change her mind from thinking that Bobby is just all talks as she made it known that she was not joking about her statement.

Watch Shenseea clapping back at Bobby Shmurda below.

SOURCE: Yard hype