Shenseea Meets in Car Accident

Dancehall artiste Shenseea was involved in a car accident this morning, which left her with minor injuries.

The 23-year-old’s BMW however sustained notable damages.

Shenseea’s manager, Romeich Major confirmed the rumours of the accident. He took to Instagram to issue a short message.

One thing enuh, when it rains it pours. Wah nih kill man build man. God run the grung,” he wrote.

It was only six weeks ago that the singjay, whose given name is Chinseea Lee lost her mother.

Shenseea scored her big break in October 2016 with the release of Loodi, a collaboration with incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel. The song quickly became an anthem which was awarded the best collaboration at the 2017 Youth View Awards. Shenseea is also known for her other dancehall tracks “Whine” and “Nutten Dem Nuh Have Ova Mi“.

