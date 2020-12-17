Spice makes a tearful video about what she has been going through.

The allegation of her baby father raping that her ex dancer DHQ Danger, she says his intention was to make her look bad about has backfired. Him going on the internet and admitting that he slept with her only for her to come and admit to a rape allegation. She says him sleeping with her would not affect her because they were not intimate for the last three years of living together. She is asking the media to stop using her photograph when talking about the situation and that we should use his photograph. His name is Nicholas Lall and she is stating that if he wants a DNA he knows where he can get one.

She says he is involving Marion Hall in his foolishness and she has moved into another chapter of her life, she wants no one to text her and ask if she is okay because she fasted and now God is exposing everything. Now she is hearing about what her dancers have been doing, she said she would have supported Danger if she had spoken sooner ‘baby father or no baby father’. She says if she was still poor most persons would not have cared about what was happening with her. She asked VP to release her song about “Friends not good for you girl’ and that they should listen to the lyrics. She says she does not involve herself in Obeah, she says Lady Saw had no reason to Obeah her. She spoke about doing music with other woman and said when Pamputaee, Macka Diamond and Tifa was running the place she had no song.

She says success brings hate and envy and six years ago she finally got her big opportunity. She does not want anybody to influence her to be jealous of other persons successes. She advocates that everybody has their own share of music. She has asked RT boss is why he has not made a name for himself since he built her. She says she has received hate and envy for her talent and has not done anything. She says she feels away but she will always be okay