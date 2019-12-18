Sharkies Seafood Restaurant to Host Appleton Estate Signature Nights Featuring Romain Virgo, Agent Sasco & Beenie Man

Ocho Rios, Jamaica (Shuzzr) – On Thursday, December 19, 2019, three of the industry’s heavyweights within reggae and dancehall, will be performing live at the infamous Sharkies Seafood Restaurant located in Runaway Bay along Jamaica’s North Coast for the closing of the 2019 Appleton Estate Signature Nights.

Romain Virgo, Agent Sasco & The Dr. Beenie Man will be special guests of Appleton Estate Signature Nights. No stranger to hosting the Signature Night series, Sharkies Seafood Restaurant previously showcased Richie Spice & I Wayne in October.

Birthed by Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum (AEJR), the Signature Nights series has found a home in Sharkies Seafood Restaurant, nestled on the north coast of Jamaica. The venue treats audiences to the coolness of the sea, completed by the ambiance of the white sandy beach where rum and reggae come alive. The offerings are complete with delicious seafood dishes available to patrons throughout the night.

Sharkies Seafood Restaurant alongside Appleton Estate has offered this special experience to audiences over the years.

“We at Sharkies provide our guests with more than seafood and island delights and our partnership with Appleton Estate is proof of that. We have been hosting and executing various events such as Sharkies Seafood Festival. With our brand’s continuous growth, we have been undergoing various expansions not just in restaurant concept but also in our catering department, as we seek to bring the restaurant offerings directly to our guests when they party” said Mr. Brown, owner of Sharkies Seafood Restaurant.

Mr. Brown further added, “Appleton Estate Signature Nights is just one of our entertainment offerings but with headliners like Romain Virgo, Agent Sasco & Beenie Man who will be in full force on our pearly white sands, our patrons will be taken on a musical journey of music and rum”.

Undeniably one of the best restaurants on Jamaica’s North coast, Sharkies Seafood Restaurant has continued to excel in service, delivery and taste expectations since opening its door in 2012.