Shab Don Remanded following Court Appearance

Dancehall producer, Shab Don was remanded today when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court.

The 31-year-old who’s known to work with some of dancehall’s finest, was detained by police since October 14, and is facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

His Attorney- Donahue Martin is expected to submit a bail application on his client’s behalf on November 10.

He’s one of two men arrested on South Street in Old Harbour, St Catherine, in connection with the discovery of a gun and ammo.

The other is producer Romaro “BMR” Scott who’s represented by Queens Counsel, Tom Tavares-Finson.

Both have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.