Selena Gomez launching Rare Beauty makeup line

Selena Gomez can officially add “beauty mogul” to her resumé.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer, 27, announced the upcoming launch of her new makeup line, Rare Beauty, on Tuesday.

“Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer!,” Gomez captioned a behind-the-scenes video she shared with her 167 million Instagram followers.

In the sneak peek, Gomez shares a look at lipstick colors, eyeshadows, face products and more from the development phase of the project, which is named after her just-released album. She also created an Instagram account for the brand, which has already shared inspirational quotes like “You are not defined by a photo, a like, or a comment.”

According to WWD, Rare Beauty will be sold exclusively at Sephora in the US, Canada and Mexico as well as on its own website, with plans to expand in 2021.

“We will go globally next year,” Gomez said, hinting that parts of the launch process would be collaborative. “I want your help to build the brand, because I want it to be real — real stories, real people.”

The message behind the brand will be one of inclusivity and uniqueness, according to the brand’s new CEO, Scott Friedman, who has built beauty brands like Bellami and NYX Cosmetics into billion-dollar companies.

“Rare Beauty will challenge society’s definition of beauty that impacts our self worth. It’s time to stop comparing and to start embracing our own uniqueness. Everyone is different — and that’s a good thing,” he told WWD.

Fans have been speculating for quite some time that Gomez would follow in the footsteps of Kylie JennerRihannaKeshaLady Gaga and more celebrities who have branched out into beauty.

In July, the pop singer filed an application to trademark her name in the realm of various beauty products including fragrances, cosmetics, skincare, hair care, soaps, moisturizers and essential oils.

While this marks Gomez’s first foray into beauty, she has served as the face and designer for both Puma and Coach in the past, and inspired a bikini for Krahs, the swimwear brand started by her best friend and former manager.

 

Source: Page Six

