Sections Of Corporate Area Shifted by the 3.0 Quake

There are reports from the Earthquake Unit that a minor quake shook sections of the Corporate Area on Thursday afternoon January 2.

The 3.0 quake occurred at 2:27 p.m. and had an epicentre of 8 km north of Penlyne Castle, St Thomas in the Blue Mountains according to the unit.

It had a focal depth of 12.5 km and was reportedly felt in sections of Kingston and St Andrew.