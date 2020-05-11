Sean Paul Says He Likes To See The Girls ‘Back It Up Deh’ In New Music Video: Watch

Like a boomerang he keeps coming back, Sean Paul drops another banger Back It Up Deh. The official music video debuted yesterday May 8 under his label Dutty Rock Production and was co-directed by himself and Kieran Khan.

“Suh mi love it when yuh back it up deh” he echoes throughout the song, which he disclosed is a tribute to the dancehall queens he grew up watching that would mash up the party scenes back in the day.

In a recent exclusive Instagram Live interview with Reshma B from VIBE Magazine, Paul said he would often go to these parties just to see what the ladies were wearing. “It was just very sensual outfitting…and then the dancing, it was so free. That’s what I really loved about the culture as a kid, you got involved,” he said.

The inspired verses express the deejay’s love for the reactive dance moves that are prompted from common dancehall musical directives. He sings, “Love see di gyal dem when dem move dem body, when dem shake dat body, mi ah lose my mind … love off the vibe and energy… love how yuh dropping it properly…love it how yuh rock it and sway baby…mi love how yuh dip it…”

The song resounds a great get-up-and-dance beat, slowing down sporadically to platform the deejay’s signature vocals. The imported looking dancers in the music video, even though did a good job to nail some gymnastic dancehall moves, didn’t really embody what a true dancehall queen represents — Nonetheless made quite an entertaining watch.

Paul says he hopes to launch a Back It Up Challenge, so that he can see fans dancing and moving to the lyrics of the song. “I would like to see, when you hear the song, just record yourself backing it up… and show mi di ting,” he said. It’s not a competition but when he receives the clips, will choose his favourites and repost them.

The VIBE magazine interview also revealed some exclusive news about another upcoming single from the Calling On Me deejay. A collaboration with the iconic Buju Banton, likely entitled Crazy, as the details aren’t yet set in stone.

Sean says, while he has previously recorded under Banton’s label and have also featured songs on the same riddim, it was the first time ever actually working on a song with Gargamel and something he’s quite proud to have accomplished.

He’s also happy to have finally released his new single, check out Paul in his latest single Back It Up Deh below –

Source: Dancehallmag