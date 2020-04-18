Schools To Remain Closed Until April 22, 2020

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has announced that schools are to remain closed until the end of day of April 21, 2020.

In a bulletin to The Gleaner, the Ministry stated that schools are to remain closed for an additional two days during the Easter holiday.

Consequently, they are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 and not Monday April 20, as was previously announced.

“The Ministry remains cognisant of the major adjustments and sacrifices consistently made by all our stakeholders to ensure that no child is left behind amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read.

The Ministry added that additional information concerning school operation will be provided in the week of April 20, 2020.