Sandals South Coast Starts the New Year Clean
Sandals South Coast General Manager, Adrian Whitehead along with his resort’s Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Guardians and other Managers decided that there could be no better way to start the new year than with some environmental TLC, which they carried out by collecting trash and other debris from along the roadway leading to Culloden in Westmoreland on Friday, January 3rd.

Cleanup efforts like this one have become a monthly mandate for the resort and it’s environmentally conscious team of EHS Guardians. During this particular cleanup, the team retrieved bags of juice boxes, plastic bottles, old clothes and remnants of old Styrofoam lunch boxes.

Vilma Smith, Environment, Health and Safety Manager at the resort, noted however that she is very optimistic about the Government’s latest ban on polystyrene foam products, which took effect just two days earlier.

Smith noted that during her group’s cleanups there has already been a noted decrease in the amount of fresh debris from single-use plastics and that she’s confident that the continued roll-out of this initiative by the Government will be a win for the environment and for the island as a whole.

 

