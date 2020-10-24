Sam Sharpe Awardees

Several persons were presented with the Sam Sharpe award on Heroes day Monday, October 19, at a function held inside the Montego Bay Cultural center in Sam Sharpe Square. Councilor for the Spring Gardens Division in St James Dwight Crawford cheered the function.

Reverend Marc Mullings from the Emmanuel Chapel said a prayer for the congregation. He was followed by Montego Bay’s mayor Leeroy Williams who gave the welcome speech, while senator Janice Allen read the opposition leader’s speech. Former Montego Bay mayor Homer Davis was at the function and read the prime minister message.

The awardees were Ian Noble, Marcia Powell, Lennox Wallace, Kingsley Thompson, Cecil Clarke, Durrant Brown, Dr. Derrick Harvey, Lenford Johnson, Yvonne Whyte Powell, Simon Casserly, Joan Dixon, Theresa Morgan Williams,

Antonio Mckoy, Delroy Mowatt, and Suzanne Simms. Most of the awards were for community service, education, health, journalism, tourism, and sports. Also at the function, seven councilors lay wreaths in honor of the seven statues.

Newsreporter: Alan Lewin –