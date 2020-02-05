Rudyard Spencer Tenders His Resignation as MP

Kingston, Jamaica – Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security Rudyard Spencer has resigned from Parliament and expected to be appointed in ambassadorial duties abroad soon.

The sittings took place inside the Gordon House on Tuesday night as the MPs wrapped up the final session for the fiscal year 2019/20 in preparation for the ceremonial opening of fiscal year 2020/21 on Tuesday, February 11.

Spencer ended his 25 years in Parliament, including seven years in the Senate.

A trade unionist and former president of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU), he represented South Eastern Clarendon, which use to be represented by two former prime ministers – National Hero Sir William Alexander Bustamante and Hugh Lawson Shearer- both of whom were also presidents of the BITU in the past.

Spencer’s father was also a trade unionist and a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor for Grange Hill Division in the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, has being Member of Parliament for South East Clarendon since 2002, serving as Minister of Health in the Bruce Golding-led JLP administration of 2007/2011 then later as Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and now in the Ministry of National Security in the current JLP administration.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Pearnel Charles made the announcement of Spencer’s political departure on Tuesday night remembers Spencer as officers of the BITU and the JLP as his close association over the years.

National Security Minister Dr. Horace Chang and Leader of Opposition Business Dr Morais Guy led the tributes from both sides of the House.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness departed the island on Tuesday before the sitting of the House later in the evening.