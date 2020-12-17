Rt and Spice at it again

Rt boss has responded to Spice saying that he requested her to let people know he is not an Obeah man, he just wanted her to promote him as a reader man. He then says SPice did not have any songs when Macka Diamond was doing well, but after he gave her a bathe she prospered. He says that Spice requested him to not let any entertainer surpass her and let her do a good 25 years on top in the industry. He even said he did not agree with the D’Angel issues because it looked bad on her, he keeps claiming that spice is evil. At this point most persons are over what Rt boss is saying even in his whats app video in exposing her it shows that he was begging tickets. He even spoke about her complexion that her heart is as black as her complexion, he even says Shenseea asked Spice to do a song and did not get it.

Spice has responded