Rihanna quotes Popcaan in news Topless Photo
Rihanna has shared a photo on Instagram wearing a pair of purple satin boxers from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line and coordinating jewelry as she posed in front of a pool.
The singer quoted a line from Popcaan’s 2018 single “Naked”
“when @popcaanmusic said ‘me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl.” Rihanna also tagged her brand in the post, “@savagexfenty.”
The snap caught the attention of several celebrities who were quick to share praise in the comments.
The “Diamonds” singer has been promoting her new Fenty Skin line of skincare products with A$AP Rocky
