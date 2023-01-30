‘Ricey’ Murdered in Westmoreland

A St Ann man was shot and killed by armed men at a house in Bethel Town, Westmoreland, on Saturday night.
He has been identified as 20-year-old Rojay Pennant, otherwise called ‘Ricey’ of a St Ann address.
Reports by the Bethel Town police are that at about 9:00 pm, Pennant was at a friend’s house in Cedar Grove, Bethel Town in Westmoreland, when armed men entered the dwelling and shot him multiple times.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Pennant was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post-mortem examination.