Revenue of $26 Million from Electronic Traffic Tickets

Between December 30, 2021, and April 22, 2022, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) issued 20,392 electronic tickets, of which 7,678 were paid, generating revenue of over $26 million.

This was disclosed by the Minister of National Security and Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, during his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 1.

The pilot of the new electronic traffic ticket management system (TTMS) was launched on December 30, 2021, with 100 handheld devices.

The Minister noted that before the implementation of the new traffic ticketing system, there were up to 340,000 tickets within the court system that could not be accounted for.

Now we have put in place a new system… and the police officers like it… . They enjoy writing the ticket because nobody can challenge them about anything. The clock it in, and it goes into the tax office, and they are finished,” he added.

An electronic warrant feature to support the efficient use of the TTMS in the Courts was also developed.

Additional handheld devices will be procured this year to expand the pilot island-wide.