Retired Inspector of Police Ralph Medley Found Dead at Home

The St James police are currently investigating the death of retired Inspector of Police Ralph Medley, who was discovered dead on Friday, August 12, at his home in Montego Hills in the parish.

According to reports, the retired police officer was discovered with a single bullet wound to the head at his residence on Mahogany Close.

There are rumors that the retired lawman committed suicide, but this has not been confirmed.