Reopening of Tax Offices to be affected in the aftermath of TS Grace

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise its customers and staff that following early assessments, some Tax Offices are to remain closed or have delayed opening today in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Grace. The Tax Offices located in the parishes of Portland and St. Mary, as well as the Cross Roads Tax Office will remain closed to the public. Reopening of all other Tax and Business Offices will be delayed to 9:00 am. Please note however that the scheduled reopening time of 9:00 am, could be further delayed at specific offices if conditions warrant it.

Persons are reminded that several services are available online via TAJ’s website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm

, instead of having to visit a Tax Office to do so. These include the payment of Property Tax, Motor Vehicle Certificate of Fitness Fee, and Driver’s Licence Renewal fee payment, Traffic Ticket Fines, Business-Related Taxes and Fees. Additionally, persons may query their Property Tax liability; initiate an application for a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN) or apply for Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC).

Tax Administration Jamaica is urging members of the public to continue monitoring the media for reports of road conditions, as some roads may be impassable due to flooding, fallen trees, downed utility poles or landslides. Persons are therefore advised to take the necessary precautions to ensure their welfare and safety.

Further updates will be provided with respect to the reopening of offices for regular operations.