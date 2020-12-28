Red Stripe wins productivity and competitiveness award for the second year

The beer company Red Stripe for the second year in a row emerged as the winner of the Robert Lightbourne award for productivity and competitiveness at the recent Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) awards ceremony.

The awards were announced in a virtual ceremony held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, the award, which is given to a company that has demonstrated top leadership in guiding performance, manage, develop and support staff, was presented to Red Stripe for its effort in having developed and implemented an improvement in a strategy which has provided innovative solutions also benefiting employees and consumers within the last year.

Under the theme ‘Leading Recovery with Manufacturing and Export’, the hybrid award event, hosted by Christopher “Johnny” Daley, is in recognition of the outstanding performances of the players in the manufacturing industry.

In a recent release by Red Stripe outlined some of the tools used to drive its business productivity at the brewery as including its annual strategy day— an event designed to engage staff around business plans and targets for the year; Total Productivity Management (TPM) methodology to review performance and continuous improvement and its Customer Value Engineering (CVE) workstream, which seeks to improve the raw and pack proposition of all their products and reduce costs for the business and its customers.