Rapper Young Dolph shot and killed in Memphis

Multiple reports have confirmed that rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

It’s reported that the rapper walked into Makeda’s Butter Cookies to buy cookies when a gunman pounced upon the rapper and shot him at the bakery in South Memphis.

The rapper, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr. is well known in the Memphis community.

In 2016, he released his debut studio album, King of Memphis.

Young Dolph is well known for handing out turkeys around Thanksgiving in Memphis through the Memphis Athletic Ministries charity, speaking to school children and donating money to his former high school Hamilton High School.

No information about the shooter has been released so far.