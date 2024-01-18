Quality Analyst Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of Reggae Girl Footballer

Rushelle Foster, the quality analyst on trial for the 2019 killing of national women’s footballer Tamara “Plum Plum” Clarke, has been found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter by a seven-member jury on Thursday afternoon.
The tragic incident occurred on October 31, 2019, at Limelight Plaza in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, when Clarke, a promising athlete, lost her life in a dispute reportedly centered around a cellular phone.
The sole eyewitness, the first to testify in the Home Circuit Division of the Supreme Court on January 8, 2023, recounted an argument between Clarke and Foster. The witness stated that Foster accused Clarke of intentionally ignoring her calls, leading to a confrontation. Clarke explained her phone issues, indicating that others were facing similar challenges in reaching her. The witness described Foster attempting to snatch the phone, Clarke resisting, and Foster subsequently wielding a knife, fatally stabbing the footballer twice.
Foster had argued self-defense, asserting that Clarke was upset about ending their “toxic” seven-month sexual relationship. The verdict of manslaughter reflects the jury’s decision in this tragic case.