Portmore Female Accountant Missing

Portmore Female Accountant Missing
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A 39-year-old woman from the community of Westmeade Willows in Bridgeport, Portmore, St. Catherine has been reported missing since Saturday, June 26 and was last seen at 10 am on the day.

The woman whose name is Natecia Gordon is reported to have a career as an accountant and is of a dark complexion while standing, approximately at 5ft 5 inches tall.

At this point what she was wearing is unclear however, the Bridgeport police are asking anyone who can assist them with information leading to the safe return of Gordon, to contact them at 876-988-2697 or reach out to 119.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Rhemii Ice - Recording artist