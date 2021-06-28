Portmore Female Accountant Missing

A 39-year-old woman from the community of Westmeade Willows in Bridgeport, Portmore, St. Catherine has been reported missing since Saturday, June 26 and was last seen at 10 am on the day.

The woman whose name is Natecia Gordon is reported to have a career as an accountant and is of a dark complexion while standing, approximately at 5ft 5 inches tall.

At this point what she was wearing is unclear however, the Bridgeport police are asking anyone who can assist them with information leading to the safe return of Gordon, to contact them at 876-988-2697 or reach out to 119.