Popcaan earns 502 signatures out of 1000 to be granted his US visa

A petition has been started for Dancehall artiste Popcaan to be granted a U.S. visa. The petition which is available on change.org is seeking to raise 1000 signatures. They have already gotten 502.
Early Thursday morning, Popcaan tweeted that he is puzzled as to why the embassy is yet to grant him a visa. He further said that he would be starting his own campaign so that he will be able to travel to North America for the first time.
“Why they let me into everywhere except America?? something not right!!! Well i would like to see what America look like. Let’s start the 1st time in America campaign today!!! #GIHE Go!” He said.
This came only a few hours shy of the release of his Great Is He album.
Since he emerged on the music scene more than a decade ago, Popcaan has collaborated with a slew of international acts including Melissa Steel, Jorja Smith, Naughty Boy, The Gorillaz, Jamie xx and Young Thug, Burna Boy, Davido, Maroon 5, Drake, Snoop Lion, Giggs, and AlunaGeorge.
He has scored hit songs on the British chart including Kisses For Breakfast, I’m in Control, Should’ve Been Me and Saturnz Barz.
