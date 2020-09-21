Policeman’s Father Shot and Killed, in Riverdale, St Catherine

The father of a Detective Inspector of Police was shot and killed in an incident on Saturday, September 19, which is said to be one of several attacks on the lives of police officers and members of their families, over the past days.

The victim 67-year-old, Clifton Green, was shot and killed by armed men in Riverdale, who ambushed him and other family members in the community.

Following the shootings, Security Minister, Dr. Horace Chang, has condemned the shootings, while stating that these targeted attacks on police officers are aimed at disrupting law and order, and to incite public fear and panic in public.

Dr Chang said, the Jamaica Constabulary Force will not be deterred and will be redoubling its efforts to dismantle gangs, and restore peace and safety to communities.

Also, police Commissioner, Major Antony Anderson, have indicated that three men have since been taken into custody, in what is believed to be three separate coordinated attempts on the lives of police officers and their families on Friday night, September 18.

The Police Commissioner said he is assuring the nation that the JCF remains undeterred in bringing down criminal gangs.