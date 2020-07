Investigators at the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Paula Bowley of 3 West, Greater Portmore, St. Catherine.

Bowley is vital to a case currently before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Paula Bowley is asked to contact CISOCA at 876-926-4079, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.