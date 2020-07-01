Police Seek Witness for Court

The Major Investigation Division (MID) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital for a case currently before the court.

He is Winston Wynter otherwise called ‘Sizzla’ of Montegoville, Salt Spring in St. James.

Wynter is scheduled to appear before the St. James Circuit Court on Tuesday, July 07.

Winston Wynter or anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Major Investigation Division at 876-758-5048, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

