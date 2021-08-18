Police Searching for Man Who Raped 11-year-old Girl in Manchester

Manchester police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in the Knockpatrick District on Saturday.

According to reports, the girl was waiting for a taxi in Mandeville when she was approached by the man, who offered her a ride home.

The child was transported to the Knockpatrick district, where she was sexually molested, according to reports.

In comparison to the same period last year, there has been a 100 percent rise in the number of rapes reported in the Manchester Police Division in 2021 up to August 7.

According to figures published by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), 16 incidences of rape have been reported in the parish this year, compared to eight in the same period last year.

When compared to the same period last year, there was a 31.5 percent decline in rape incidences across the island in 2021.