Police List Persons of Interest in St Andrew South
Investigators from the St. Andrew South Division are seeking the public’s assistance to locate several individuals who have been named as persons of interest within the division, which has seen an uptick in gang-related violence. These Persons of Interest are to report to the Hunts Bay Police Station no later than Monday, December 6.
They are:
• Marques Ellis of Riverton City, St. Andrew
• Ravon George of Bishop Avenue, St. Andrew
• Shane Brown, otherwise called ‘Duggie’, of Balmagie, St. Andrew
• Pete Abdulah, of Balmagie, St. Andrew
• Marlon Moore, otherwise called ‘Shotty Mark’, of Ebony Road, Tower Hill in St. Andrew
• Kirk Grant of Tower Hill, St. Andrew
Men known only by their aliases:
• ‘Thickman’ of Riverton City, St. Andrew
• ‘Cock’ of Ebony Road, Tower Hill, St. Andrew
• ‘Jerry’ of Ebony Road, Tower Hill, St. Andrew
• ‘Charley’ of Olive Road in Tower Hill, St. Andrew
• ‘Sardine’ of Hill Avenue in St. Andrew
• ‘Rocco’ of Hill Avenue in St. Andrew
• ‘Ziggy’ of Hill Avenue in St. Andrew
• ‘Donnie Bwoy’ of Ebony Road, Tower Hill in St. Andrew
• ‘Chinnaman’ of Ebony Road, Tower Hill in St. Andrew
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of any of the individuals listed is urged to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Crime Stop at 311 or the police 119 emergency number.