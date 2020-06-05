Police investigation into Fearon’s death far advanced

The Police say they are well advanced in their investigations into the death of the young mother, Jodian Fearon, who was refused care at two hospitals and moved from a third when it was believed she had COVID-19.

Twenty-three-year-old Ms Fearon died Friday, April 24, after delivering her baby at Spanish Town Hospital. She had initially gone to Andrews Memorial Hospital, but that institution sought to move her to UWHI and then to Victoria Jubilee Hospital, both of which refused to take her.

Police at a press conference today, June 4, said they were close to completion of investigations and preparation of a file to be presented to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). That office would determine if anyone is criminally liable.

DCP Fitz Bailey told media conference today that police had collected 20 statements and were “well advanced [and] a significant amount of evidence has been secured.”