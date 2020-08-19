Police High Command Yet To Reach Motive For Man’s Death

Ewarton Man Murdered in St Ann
The Police High Command says investigators are unable to conclusively establish a political motive in connection with two separate incidents that took place in the lead-up to the islandwide Nomination Day activities.

The police noted, however, that investigations into both of these incidents are ongoing and at an early stage.

In the first incident, 35-year-old Paul Henry, a fisherman of Rocky Settlement, Clarendon, was shot and killed in his community on Monday, August 17. Police reports are that shortly before midnight, Henry concluded erecting a political billboard, when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire, hitting him. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

