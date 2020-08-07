PNP Presenting Candidates Saturday

As General Elections draw near, the People’s National Party (PNP) is to present its candidates at a ceremony at the University of the West Indies Saturday afternoon, August 8.

An advisory from the PNP’s General secretary Julian Robinson said in addition to the presentation of the candidates there will also be the signing of the Covenant and Declaration against Corruption

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has hinted that he could call elections soon. However, political observers say the rising cases of COVID-19 could prove problematic in any decision to announce elections.

