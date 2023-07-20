PNP Councillor Ainsley Parkins Shot Dead in Portmore, St Catherine

The St Catherine police has confirmed that a PNP Councillor for the Southboro Division was shot and killed by armed men in the Division on Thursday morning. July 20.
He has been identified as Councillor Ainsley Parkins.
Reports are that about 9:30am, Parkins drove his vehicle to a section of his Division along Newland Road, when he was ambushed by armed men and shot multiple times, before escaping in the area.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Parkins who was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.