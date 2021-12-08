Person of Interest Taken into Custody, Following Murder of St Elizabeth Teacher Chanel Smith

A person of interest in the murder of Sandy Bank, St Elizabeth teacher Chanel Smith, 28, has been detained by police.

Domane Robinson, also known as ‘Domane Myle’ or ‘Star Boy Myles,’ was arrested late Tuesday, according to authorities for the murder of 28-year-old Chanel Smith..

He was reportedly taken to the police station by Mandeville Mayor Donovan Mitchell.

Smith, a Sandy Bank Infant School teacher, was attacked outside the school’s gate on her way to class on Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, Smith, who resides in Sandy Bank, was going towards the school at approximately 7:40 a.m. when she was accosted by two men.

One pulled a firearm and fired several shots, hitting her multiple times, before fleeing the scene

The men appeared to have been waiting for the teacher while pretending to repair their broken motorcycle.

