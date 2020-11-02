Party promoter charged, 43 warned

A party promoter has been charged and 43 people have been warmed

after they were held at an illegal party in Hellshire, St Catherine,

Saturday, October 31.

The party promotor is 22-year-old Shavoy May of Portmore in St.

Catherine. He was charged for breaches of the Noise Abatement Act.

Forty-three persons found at the party were warned for breaches of

the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Regulations. Under the

Regulations there should be no more than 15 people at any gathering,

parties and dances are banned and there is a curfew that starts at 9

p.m.

.

Reports are that between 6:30 p.m., and 9:00 p.m. lawmen carried out

several operations in Hellshire, during one of the operations, 43

persons were found at a party and warned for prosecution.

The party promoter is scheduled to appear in the St. Catherine Parish

Court on Tuesday, November 17.