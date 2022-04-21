PAHO Donates $40M In Equipment To National COVID-19 Response

Jamaica’s COVID-19 response has been boosted by approximately $40 million dollars in the form of new medical equipment, courtesy of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

The donation was made today (April 20) at PAHO’s country office in Kingston. Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton in his expression of gratitude to the organisation, lauded the partnership that has been helping to strengthen Jamaica’s healthcare services.

“Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in March 2020, Jamaica has received partnership support to the tune of more than J$2 billion, including through PAHO,” said the Minister.

“Even now, as we enjoy a period of low infections, PAHO continues to show us its unwavering support with… corresponding donations to the National COVID-19 Response,” he continued.

Among the donated items are 30,000 COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Diagnostic tests, digital blood-pressure machines, medicine and emergency trolleys, oxygen flow meters, high-flow nasal oxygen devices, nebulisers, pulse oximeters and electrocardiogram (ECG) cards.

PAHO/WHO representative to Jamaica, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, Ian Stein, in his address noted that the items support laboratory diagnosis, case management (especially for the critically ill) as well as the health emergency operations centre coordination function.

Mr. Stein said: “We are providing items that are critical for Jamaica’s current stage of the COVID-19 response… . We have devoted resources to obtaining lifesaving equipment for children in the form of more than 60 child nebuliser kits.”

He said the donation will better support the Ministry’s efforts to continue to transform healthcare service delivery and operations using technology.

As of today (April 20), the number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered per 100 Jamaicans rose to 47, with several vaccination blitzes continuing across the island where Jamaicans can access any of four brands of the vaccine.

Minister Tufton reiterated the importance of vaccination and used the opportunity to caution Jamaicans that COVID-19 is not over just yet, despite the recent relaxation of some containment measures.

According to the Minister, the public health team continues to track the threat that COVID-19 represents and to the extent that that threat becomes imminent, some measures will be reconsidered.

“We continue to monitor and advise the public and to encourage persons to get vaccinated… and we will continue to collaborate with organisations like PAHO,” the Minister said.